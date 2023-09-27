Sumter PD searches for suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery, assault

Image: Sumter Police Dept.

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is hoping you will be able to provide them with information to help them track down a man police say is wanted in connection to an assault and armed robbery.

According to Sumter authorities, the suspect, 26 year old William Wallace Brock of Manning who police say is a transient wanted in connection to an incident that took place around 10:45 Tuesday night. Officials say they were alerted after a 54 year old man was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey. The specifics of his injuries were not given, but police say he was treated and later released.

Police are asking anyone who happens to see Brock to contact the Sumter Police Department immediately by calling (803) 436-2700. You can also submit a tip anonymously by going to the different options listed below.

Tips can be submitted under the condition of anonymity to Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-888-CRIME-SC

Go online at P3tips.com , or

Use the P3tips app that can be downloaded to your Apple or Android device.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 may be available for information leading to an arrest.