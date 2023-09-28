Fairfield Co. deputies investigate ‘suspicious’ two deaths

Fairfield Co., SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Ridgeway area.

Investigators say they responded to a home on u-s 21 for a wellness check. Inside, Deputies say, the two male residents of the home were found dead.

Officials say they are investigating the deaths as ‘suspicious’ but add that due to the presence of illegal drugs in the home and no obvious signs of foul play they are not ruling out drug overdose.