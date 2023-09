9/17

GEIGER, BRENT JEROME

TRAFFIC / HIT AND RUN, DUTIES OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT VEHICLE / DAMAGING OR TAMPERING WITH A VEHICLE WEAPONS / UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE $10,000 OR MORE CONSPIRACY / CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, COMMON LAW CONSPIRACY DEFI LARCENY/BREAK INTO MOTOR VEH. OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL ST