Richland Co. Coroner identifies Willow Oak shooting victims

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people killed in an overnight shooting on Tuesday September 26, 2023.

According to Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford, says 25 year old Daeonte K. Lang and 21 year old Christopher Haynes both of Columbia suffered fatal injuries after they were shot along Willow Oak Drive. Authorities say they were initially called to the apartment complex after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, that’s when they say the two men were found dead inside a third floor apartment. Authorities continue investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.