SC State, Furman set to play home-and-home series

ORANGEBURG, S.C. –South Carolina State announced Thursday (Sept. 28th) it will renew its football rivalry with Furman University, beginning in 2026. The two Palmetto State Schools will play a home-and-home series.

Furman, a member of the Southern Conference, will host SC State in 2026, while the Bulldogs, of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will host the Paladins in 2027.

Furman and South Carolina State last played in 2015 in a contest the Paladins won, 17-3, in Greenville. The two Palmetto state programs have met 17 times over the years in a series Furman leads 12-5.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-10 home win over intrastate rival The Citadel at home inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, September 23rd, 2023. Next up, South Carolina State looks to entertain Virginia Lynchburg at home on “Youth|ROTC Day|Business, & Industry Day ” on Oct. 7th, in a 2 p.m. start.

Tickets are still available for more information contact the SC State Ticket Office at (803) 536-8579 or visit www.scsuathletics.com.