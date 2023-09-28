SEC announces TV/tip times for Gamecock basketball season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced TV information and tip times for the upcoming 2023-24 basketball season on Thursday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will play a pair of non-conference games on SEC Network starting with the ACC/SEC Challenge against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. (ET). Carolina will also face Elon on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the team’s last game before Christmas break.

The team’s remaining six home non-conference matchups will be televised by SEC Network+. The team’s Dec. 16 matchup against Charleston Southern will feature a doubleheader with the women’s team earlier in the day at Colonial Life Arena. All start times listed are subject to change.

TV information for the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, the Arizona Tip-Off and non-conference matchups at Clemson and ECU will be released at a later date.

The Gamecocks will open the SEC slate at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6., against Mississippi State in a nationally televised game on CBS. Fifteen of the team’s 17 remaining conference games will all be televised by the SEC Network.

The team’s home matchup with Georgia on Jan. 16 will tip at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Carolina’s home matchup with Tennessee, the final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, March 6, will be featured on ESPN2.

2023-24 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Schedule

Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Upstate – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Virginia Tech @ Spectrum Center – 9:30 p.m. (HOF series in Charlotte)

Monday, Nov. 13 vs. VMI (unbracketed AZ Tip-Off game) – 7 p.m. SEC Network+

Friday, Nov. 17 AZ Tip-Off vs. DePaul Nov. 17 @ Desert Diamond Arena – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 AZ Tip-Off vs. Grand Canyon/SFU @ Desert Diamond Arena – TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 28 @ 7 p.m. vs. Notre Dame – ACC/SEC Challenge – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. George Washington – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Clemson – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 9 at ECU – 4 p.m. on TBD

Saturday, vs. Dec. 16 Charleston Southern – 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

Tuesday, vs. Dec. 19 Winthrop – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Friday, vs. Dec. 22 Elon – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, vs. Dec. 30 FAMU – TBD on SEC Network+

Saturday, vs. Jan. 6 vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE – 12 p.m. on CBS

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at ALABAMA – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 13 at MISSOURI – 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, vs. Jan. 16 vs. Georgia – 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Jan. 20 at ARKANSAS – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, vs. Jan. 23 vs. KENTUCKY – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, vs. Jan 27 vs. MISSOURI – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at TENNESSEE – 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Georgia – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, vs. Feb. 6 vs. Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, vs. Feb. 10 vs. Vanderbilt – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at AUBURN – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, vs. Feb. 17 vs. LSU – 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ole Miss – 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at TEXAS A&M – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, vs. March 2 vs. Florida – 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, vs. March 6 vs. TENNESSEE – 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, March 9 at MISSISSIPPI STATE – 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network

March 13-17 SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Home games BOLDED

Neutral site games ITALICIZED

2023 NCAA Tournament opponent ALL CAPS

ALL times listed in Eastern Time