California Sen. Diane Feinstein dies at 90

(ABC News) — Groundbreaking California Senator Diane Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90.

her long career in local and national politics came with many firsts.

She was the first woman to serve as the mayor of San Francisco, and was the first woman to chair the senate intelligence committee.

capitol hill today, mourning her loss.

ABC’s Liz Landers is in Washington, and looks back at her remarkable career.