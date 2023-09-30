Sheriff: Richland County Deputy killed in collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy has been killed in a vehicle collision.

In a post the department wrote, “It is with unimaginable sadness that Sheriff Leon Lott announces the death of Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin from a fatal vehicle collision while on duty. Deputy Salrin’s end of watch was September 29, 2023. He was 23 years old.” “We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together.”

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Salrin was hired in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023.

At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award.

According to the Department, he began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the collision.