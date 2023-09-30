Tigers return home to face Morehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After three weeks on the road, the Benedict College Tigers return to the friendly confines of Charlie W. Johnson Stadium to take on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be live streamed by Black College Sports Network here. Live stats will be available here. Tickets are available here.

The 13th-ranked Tigers have been dominate to start the season, outscoring their first four opponents 171-10. The 4-0 Tigers have the nation’s top-ranked defense, leading NCAA Division II in scoring defense, total defense, rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

Morehouse comes in at 0-4 and struggling. The Maroon Tigers rank near the bottom on defense, 154th out of 161 teams, after giving up an average of 461 yards per game. They are giving up an average of 44.5 points per game, which ranks 145th out of 161. Morehouse is coming off a 44-13 loss to Edward Waters last week, giving up 456 yards to a team that Benedict shut out 34-0 and held to 69 yards of offense. Daylon Land leads the defense with nine tackles per game, which ranks fifth-best in the SIAC and 21st best in Division II.

Offensively, the Maroon Tigers rank 147th out of 161 teams, averaging 251.2 yards per game. They do average more than 100 yards rushing per game, led by Zion Bouie, who ranks second in the SIAC in rushing yards per game (74.3).

After this week, Benedict travels to take on Miles College on Oct. 7, before playing three of their final four games at home.