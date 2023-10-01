Newberry falls at home to Carson-Newman Saturday

NEWBERRY – The Newberry football team lost to the Eagles of Carson-Newman University Saturday 34-21 at Setzler field.

The Wolves would have a total of 366 yards on the offensive end but would give up two scores off a pick six and a punt return in the second half.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Phillips was 14-21 through the air for 143 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, The Taylor brothers, Luke and Colby led the team with six tackles on the day. Colby Taylor would have two sacks and three TFL’s.

The Wolves got things started with a touchdown on the first drive of the game as Trakell Murray took a run, off the right tackle from 15 yards out to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead. The Eagles would respond with a touchdown on the next drive on a 58-yard touchdown pass, but the Wolves would block the extra point to make it 7-6. The next drive, the Wolves would march 75 yards down the field and score off an end around given to extend the lead to 14-6.

In the third quarter, the Eagles would gain momentum off of a pick six to make the game 14-12.

Mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Eagles would take a punt back from 65 yards to take the lead 20-14.

In the second half, the Wolves would score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a Jy Tolen QB draw play to cut the Eagle lead to 26-21. The Wolves came up just short on receiving the ensuing onside kick. The Eagles would score a touchdown late to make it a 34-21 final score.

The Wolves (3-2, 2-1 SAC) will hit the road next weekend as they will travel to Wilson, N.C., to take on the Bulldogs of Barton College. That game will kick off at 4:00 p.m.