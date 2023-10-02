REMEMBERING GREG ALIA: Widow of Forest Acres police officer turns grief into positive change

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Eight years ago, the Midlands lost an officer who was serving his community.

Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia was shot and killed apprehending a suspect back in 2015.

“I had started hearing news that something had happened at the mall. I had learned to not worry,” said Kassy Alia Ray, wife of Greg Alia. “There had been so many times I had been afraid but I eventually heard from Greg.”

This time, Kassy received the news that her husband Greg had been shot and killed in the line of duty.

“This past Saturday marks eight years since we lost Greg in the line of duty,” she said. “When Greg was killed, I felt deeply called to find a way to bring about healing between police and the communities they serve. It’s been a long journey.”

She decided to create the non-profit Serve and Connect, which works to build relationships between police officers and citizens. Part of that includes Greg’s Groceries, which is a program which helps provide food to those in need. Tuesday, Serve and Connect will host a packing event at the Walmart on Forest Drive.

“It’s where we invite all of our police partners from across the state to come together,” Kassy said. “We will be packing 3,000 boxes of Greg’s groceries. We will also be presenting our annual awards and are honored to have as our guest speaker… Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.”

Through her organization, Kassy hopes to transform neighborhoods, improving the lives of both citizens and police officers alike.

“Our police officers are amazing. They are brave, caring and do it because they love the communities they serve so much,” she said. “They go out there every single day not knowing what they will come across but are willing to do it to protect the communities where they are.”