The Rosewood Art Festival returns on Saturday

Tyler Ryan learns about the plans for the annual fall favorite festival

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The Rosewood Art and Music Festival returns on Saturday, offering a full dose of art, entertainment and food. According to Volunteer Coordinator Miss Curls, the family friendly event is free to the public, and begins at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 7.

Curls said that for the second year, the event will be at the Rosewood Park, located 901 South Holly Street in Columbia.

You can get information about the event and even register to volunteer at www.rosewoodfestival.com