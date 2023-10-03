Pet of the Week: Relic!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Relic! This 6-month-old Labrador Retriever-Pointer mix is a sweet as can be and would love to find her forever home!

Relic was found as a stray and was brought to Lexington County Animal Services in September.

Shelter staff say Relic is great with other dogs, loves to play, is already very well-mannered, and would do great with kids too! She also appears to be treat-motivated and ready to learn some new commands and tricks!

Relic may be shy meeting new people at first, but she really opens up with lots of love and other fur friends. Officials encourage adopters to account for decompression time when adopting a new shelter pet. “Any time you get a pet, you’re going to have to give them time. It’s not going to be overnight. You got to learn each other, figure each other out. It takes time. It may take a couple weeks. It might take a couple months, but it’s a great investment.”

If you’re interested in adopting Relic, visit her at Lexington County Animal Services located at 321 Ball Park Road, and bring along your other pets for a meet and greet to ensure the best adoption fit. Her adoption fee is $40.