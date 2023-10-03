Police: Woman lead police on chase with a baby in the car

Rob Dew,
SOURCE: IRMO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE

Irmo, SC (WOLO)– Police in Irmo say a woman lead officers on a chase with a baby in the car.

Investigators say around 10am Tuesday an Irmo police officer tried to pull over Whitney James, 34, for having the wrong license tag on her car.

Police say James didn’t stop and initiated a chase.

According to authorities, James was stopped a short time later and police found a baby in the back seat.

Police say James is charged with  Failure to Stop, 2nd Offense, Driving Under Suspension, Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and the initial Registration Violation.

 

