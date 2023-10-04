Deputies: Teens injured in shooting

Image: LCSD LOGO

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Winter Way.

Authorities say the teen’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say someone fired shots from a white compact sedan with tinted windows and drove away.

According to deputies, witnesses said the car circled the block before the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to crimesc.com