Deputies: Teens injured in shooting

Rob Dew,
251192936 248805260619032 8397051817115978149 N

Image: LCSD LOGO

Image: LCSD LOGO

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Winter Way.

Authorities say the teen’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say someone fired shots from a white compact sedan with tinted windows and drove away.

According to deputies, witnesses said the car circled the block before the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to crimesc.com

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts