FEMA to hold nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones will be held Wednesday October, 4 2023.

According to FEMA, the test will reach millions of mobile phones across the country via wireless emergency alerts.

In addition, the test will be on radio and television using the emergency alert system.

So keep this in mind Wednesday afternoon if your phone goes off with an alert, the test will take place at approximately 2:20 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4th at 2:20 p.m. ET, there will be a nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs. This is a standard test that occurs at least once every three years. No action is needed.

