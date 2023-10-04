Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts October 21 at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to join the fight to put an end to Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association SC Chapter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts Saturday, October 21 at Segra Park at 1640 Freed Street.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

Curtis spoke with Mark Ward & Mike Brown with the Alzheimer’s Association about how all proceeds will go towards their goal to provide care and resources to those suffering and to end this disease.

According to the association, in South Carolina alone, there are more than 95,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, with colors of the Promise Garden flowers representing people’s connection to

Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register or donate, visit their website.