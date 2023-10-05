Workout Wednesday: Working the core one leg at a time

Tyler Ryan speaks with Jonelle Greene from 9Round about standing Core Exercises

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Movement, of any kind, is very important, even if it isn’t at a gym or as part of a five mile run. According to Jonelle Greene from 9Round in Lexington, there are many exercises you can do most anywhere in the world, without a gym, weights, or even a lot of time.

Greene shared a great core exercise that can be done without leaving your feet.

