Kershaw Co. deputies seeking armed robbery suspect

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Deputies say the man seen in this surveillance image robbed the Dollar General on Highway 34 and Hermitage Rd. around 10 Thursday night.

Investigators say the suspect threatened employees at gunpoint and left with cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that can help call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.