Midlands Pup Shots! October 6 2 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BLACK WIDOW Columbia Affectionate Good with dogs, children Black Widow is the most precious 5 month old girl you'll ever meet. 2/16CAULIFLOWER Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with other dogs She suffers from what looks to be an old skull fracture, but still has vision in one eye. 3/16CINNAMON Chester House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats, children This little girl was part on an unwanted litter of 5 puppies in the country in South Carolina. 4/16DR. STRANGE Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with other dogs, children He came to us from the Animal Protective League, and we promised him we would find him his forever home. 5/16EBONY Chester House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats, children This little girl was part on an unwanted litter of 5 puppies in the country in South Carolina. 6/16HULK Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children Hulk is estimated to be about 1 years old, and has his whole life ahead of him. 7/16INDI 8/16IRON MAN Columbia Playful Good with other dogs, children He is estimated to be 4 months old, and loves attention 9/16JACK Chester House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children He was living on a chain with another dog who constantly bullied him, but Jack wouldn't hurt a fly. 10/16LOLA ANN Columbia Spayed / neutered. I'm Lola Ann and I was born into a home that didn't want the responsibility of caring for my siblings and me. 11/16MAI Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children She came to us from a local shelter with three of her puppies, and is the best mama and dog all around! 12/16MAJOR Columbia Spayed / neutered. 13/16SAPPHIRE Chester Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats, children This little girl was part on an unwanted litter of 5 puppies in the country in South Carolina 14/16SCARLET WITCH Columbia Playful Good with dogs, children She is approximately 5 months old, and has had a rough start. 15/16SMOKEY Columbia Spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats Hi, my name is Smokey, and I am an American Staffordshire Terrier/ French Bulldog Mix. 16/16SPIDEY Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!