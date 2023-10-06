RCSD make arrests in connection to Hardscrabble Rd. shooting

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Two people are in custody tonight in connection with a shooting that left two others injured earlier this week.

19-year-old De’Mario Wagner along with a 17-year-old were arrested after the incident that took place at the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road Wednesday at the Food Lion grocery store. The 17-year-old was given a 200 thousand dollar bond.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and authorities say additional arrests are possible.