Man accused of Richland Co. crime spree

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man is accused of going on a crime spree in Richland County.

Forest Acres Police say 30-year-old Jeremy Boone was shoplifting at Publix on Forest Drive.

Police say he left then crashed a vehicle before they say he went to an acquaintance’s home at Brickyard Condominiums.

According to Investigators, Boone then fought the person over a gun before allegedly stabbing him and pointed another unloaded gun at him. Police say he Boone wasn’t done there. Officials say went on to steal the victim’s car and committed more violent crimes in Richland before being arrested. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Boone was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.