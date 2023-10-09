VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Republican dark horse presidential candidate makes Palmetto State stops

ROCK HILL, SC (WOLO) — While latest polls show that Vivek Ramaswamy is far behind former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, the 38 year old does have higher numbers than Chris Christie and Mike Pence as well as South Carolina natives Nikki Haley and Tim Scott.

Monday afternoon, the biotech entrepreneur spoke to South Carolina voters at the student center on the campus of Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

Speaking negatively about both political parties, Ramaswamy mentioned that he plans to get rid of corruption in Washington if elected president. He says part of this requires getting rid of bureaucracy, saying he would cut the FBI, federal department of education, CDC and other agencies.

He told voters that he is not owned by any corporations or political donors due to his campaign reportedly being funded by Ramaswamy’s own money.

Other things he mentioned to the crowd at the town hill included energy independence and restoring the nation’s values.

Ramaswamy also said that his youth makes him a unique candidate and a reason voters should consider checking his name on the ballot during the South Carolina primary in January.

The Harvard graduate continued his tour of South Carolina with a stop Monday night in Spartanburg.