Walgreens works walk out demanding change

(CNN) — Employees at two of the country’s largest drugstore chains are demanding change.

Some Walgreens employees are doing just that by staging a series of walkouts this week.

They say harsh working conditions make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions and they believe this could put customers at risk.

One organizer says it’s due to the burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations placed on pharmacists by corporate management.

in a statement Walgreens acknowledged employees are overworked.

This comes after pharmacy employees walked off the job at multiple CVS stores in the Kansas City area last week.