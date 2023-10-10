Local intelligence and defense expert discusses Israel-Hamas war

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — To help gain further understanding of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, ABC Columbia News spoke with an expert in intelligence and security studies.

Professor Mark Chandler at Coastal Carolina University has over 20 years of experience in Marine Corps Intelligence and 15 years of experience as a Senior Executive in Defense Intelligence.

He believes the wide scope of attacks that Hamas made against Israel last week prove that Iranian revolutionary forces are helping Hamas with both weapons and financial support.

“As we were working down a path toward peace in the Middle East, Iran needed some instability. And so this creates that instability. I think taking advantage of problems the internal government was having with Netanyahu, and some of the judicial reforms, it looked like there was disarray in the government. So this was a time to strike,” says Chandler.

Chandler says even if Hamas were able to be removed from Gaza, he doesn’t believe peace would exist in the area right now.

Israel’s main objective, Chandler says, is to stop Hamas once and for all.

“I think what we’re going to see is a ground assault begin any day now. The complicating factor are the hostages,” Chandler says, noting that Israeli hostages have been strategically placed near Hamas military locations — increasing the likelihood of innocent people being killed.

Chandler says Israel and the U.S. will work to attempt rescue operations.

“This is war. And at a certain point, Israel has to accomplish its military objectives. So I hope that we can get the hostages out unharmed, but the reality is I don’t think Hamas is going to be forthcoming with releasing the hostages on their own accord,” Chandler says.

Leaders with Hamas are reported as saying the attacks were retribution for attacks on women, its mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege on Gaza.

Chandler argues those comments don’t hold water because of the in-depth planning of the attacks that Hamas made, saying, “Hamas was going to do this, once it received backing and approval from Iran, and then it conducted these attacks. These are longstanding, simmering feuds.”

Chandler says Israel is a strong American ally and Americans need to show their support.

“Israel was invaded. Israel was brutally attacked by a terrorist organization. And Israel is striking back at a terrorist organization. They are not going after the Palestinian people. And here is something to think about, all Palestinian people are not Hamas, but all Hamas are Palestinian people. So we have to be able to differentiate that,” Chandler says.

The full conversation between ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams and Professor Chandler can be viewed on TikTok at Williams’ page, leewilliamsonair.