Pet of the Week: Romeo!

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Romeo! This sweet guy is a 2-year-old Bulldog mix with a name to perfectly match his story and personality!

Romeo was found as a stray on the porch of a home eating chocolate on Valentine’s Day this year with his sister, Juliet. He’s been waiting ever since to find his forever home at the Kershaw County Humane Society, at no fault of his own. Like his name suggests, Romeo is a big love bug and wants a family to love him in return.

Shelter staff say Romeo gets along great with other dogs (he loves playing with Blackjack at the shelter), does great with kids, walks well on a leash, is already house trained and neutered, and is a perfect side-kick on car rides! Romeo has even attended public shelter events! He would love a home where he can get lots of exercise or the chance to run in a big backyard.

If you would like to meet Romeo, shelter staff encourages potential adopters to bring any other furry friends or kids along for a meet and greet to ensure the perfect fit. His adoption fee is $75.

Later this month, you can support the pets at the Kershaw County Humane Society by participating in their Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Costume Ball & Haunt event! It takes place on October 28th at 632 Beverly Hills Road in Camden, SC from 7:00pm to 1:00am. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, with the chance of winning cash prizes! More information can be found on the Kershaw County Humane Society Facebook page.