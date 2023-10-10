RCSD searches for man accused of an Attempted Robbery

Image: RCSD

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may recognize a man they are searching for accused of an Attempted Robbery. According to RCSD, on September 19, 2023 deputies were called to the 1000 block of Percival Road for an Attempted Robbery.

According to authorities, the suspect seen in the surveillance image above demanded money, but deputies say the man was fought off by the two victims before he fled the scene.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may recognize who this man is, or know where he may be to call Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.