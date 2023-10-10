South Carolina releases 2023 Report Cards for schools

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Education released its annual report cards for schools across the state Tuesday.

According to a department spokesperson, 22.5 percent of schools received an overall rating of Excellent, the highest rating in the state’s education accountability system, representing an almost two percent increase from the previous year.

Additionally, officials say, half of all students in SC public schools are enrolled in a school with an overall rating of Excellent or Good.

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver commented, “One of the greatest joys of this job is visiting schools like Kelly Edwards Elementary, to see firsthand how strong principal leadership – paired with high-quality curriculum and professional development for teachers – is building a culture of academic achievement and proving that all students can attain excellence. The faculty, staff, and students at Kelly Edwards are living proof of the progress that is possible with a clear vision and alignment of resources around what matters most: student success.”

For a look at the state’s report card click here.