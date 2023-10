Vice President Kamala Harris to bring College Tour to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in South Caroling this week.

The Vice President will speak at the College of Charleston on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Her visit is part of the “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

According to the College, the event will be held in the Sottile Theatre, beginning at 1 p.m.