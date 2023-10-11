154TH South Carolina State Fair kicks off with cloudy, yet busy opening day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of year again.

The South Carolina State Fair has taken over the fairgrounds with food, rides, exhibits and more.

It may be cloudy today but that did not stop the crowds from coming out to the state fair for the first day of fun. Many people who came out are regulars every year.

“We’ve been coming to the fair my whole life,” said Columbia resident Vernishia Robinson. “We’re coming for rides, fries, sausage dogs, elephant ears and Mexican corn. We’re so excited.”

It seems that everyone has a favorite part of the South Carolina State Fair.

In addition to the popular food and rides, the state fair also presents several exhibits and plenty of live entertainment.

“We have a 200-pound watermelon and quite a few pumpkins. It’s a packed house down there so I’d encourage you to look around,” said Nancy Smith, state fair general manager. “Dairy cattle and swine are here. Everyone likes the Swifty Swine show. There’s a little bit of something for everyone here.”

There is also a recent addition to the fair that is returning again this year.

“The circus tent. That thing was great with all the acrobats,” said Michael Haltiwanger, who came with his family from Irmo.

“Reinaldo the clown is back. All the other acts are new,” Smith said. “We got acrobatic acts and there might be a goat in the show. There’s three shows a day and the circus is free with your ticket to the fairgrounds.”

If you want to go ahead and get a state fair ticket before arriving, they can be purchased online or at any Circle K store.

“We usually come the first day but also try to get a couple more days in also,” Robinson said.

“We just encourage folks to come out,” Smith said. “We go through the 22nd so have a great time at your South Carolina State Fair.”

The state fair has a college day coming up on Monday and a senior day a week from today along with several military appreciation days also.

