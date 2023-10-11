S.C. Congressional redistricting map to be challenged in U.S. Supreme Court

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The U.S. Supreme court will hear a challenge to South Carolina’s Congressional redistricting map starting Wednesday.

In Alexander Versus South Carolina State Conference of the N.A.A.C.P.

The plaintiffs argue the state legislature adopted a racially discriminatory map last year, moving hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians to different Congressional districts and lowering the Black populations in all but one district.

A lower court sided with the plaintiffs, saying the map split-up Black voters in the state’s first Congressional district.

the state legislature appealed that ruling denying any discriminatory motive.