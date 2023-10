Latest on Israel War: U.S. Secretary of State meets with Israeli Prime Minister

ABC NEWS- The U.S Secretary of State arrived in Israel today to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This as the death toll rises to over two thousand, including at least 22 Americans in the Israel war.

The U.S. is pledging military resources and continued support, as families await word on loved ones held in Hamas custody, and others still missing.

ABC’s Justin Finch reports.