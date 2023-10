Orangeburg man out on bond faces drugs, weapons charges

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — An orangeburg man out on bond for Murder has been charged with possessing multiple weapons and drugs.

Deputies say 34-year-old Benjamin Wright was out on bond for a 2019 shooting of a man who later died.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Wright’s home where they found several weapons and drugs, including laced gummy bears which are designed for children.