Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say one man is dead after a Friday morning shooting.

Investigators say they responded just after 8:45am to a home on S. Chelsea Rd.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man sitting on the ground unresponsive, he ultimately died on the scene.

If you have any information that can help call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to crimesc.com.