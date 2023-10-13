Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for day of prayer in South Carolina in support of Israel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for a day of prayer Sunday in South Carolina in support of Israel.

In a roundtable discussion Friday morning in Columbia, Senator Graham spoke with about 20 evangelical pastors and faith leaders from across the state.

Graham says he believes Iran is backing Hamas and is behind the attacks, comparing them to our 9/11.

Graham says he plans to travel to Israel soon, but wouldn’t say when just yet.