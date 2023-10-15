Young, Panthers show flashes of potential but remain winless after 42-21 loss at Miami

Associated Press,

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa found Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, embraced him and shared a few encouraging words as the No. 1 overall pick seeks the first win of his NFL career.

“It’s a conversation that I felt like if I was on the other side of the ball, I would want someone to tell me,” Tagovailoa said. “I think he’s doing a tremendous job. There’s going to be times where you’re going to make mistakes because you’re a rookie, and there’s things that, when he plays the next game, that he’d wish he knew this game. He’ll continue to grow from that.”

Young and the Panthers (0-6) showed flashes of potential in a 42-21 loss to the Dolphins, though.

