Domestic violence call uncovers guns, anti-police propaganda

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say while responding to a domestic violence incident they uncovered a cache of weapons and a plot to kill members of law enforcement.

Investigators say on Friday, Oct. 13th they responded to the home of George Tanaka, 43, for a report of domestic violence.

When they arrived, deputies say they became aware that Tanaka made threats toward law enforcement, his wife, and children.

During a search of Tanaka’s home, deputies say they found anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags, and many weapons with ammunition.