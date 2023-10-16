Domestic violence call uncovers guns, anti-police propaganda
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say while responding to a domestic violence incident they uncovered a cache of weapons and a plot to kill members of law enforcement.
Investigators say on Friday, Oct. 13th they responded to the home of George Tanaka, 43, for a report of domestic violence.
When they arrived, deputies say they became aware that Tanaka made threats toward law enforcement, his wife, and children.
During a search of Tanaka’s home, deputies say they found anti-police propaganda, a make-shift barricade with sandbags, and many weapons with ammunition.
Sheriff Leon Lott says, “These are the types of individuals that we face every day in law enforcement. He was prepared to kill as many cops as he could. He had made a statement that that’s what he was going to do. These photographs show the sandbags and the numerous weapons he had waiting for us. Fortunately, we were able to outsmart him and no one got hurt.”
Sheriff Lott continues, “Pray for our deputies every day as they have a dangerous job to protect our citizens and Richland County.”
Investigators say Tanaka was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, disseminate obscene material to minor <12YRS, two counts of neglect by legal custodian, criminal sexual conduct – third degree, and criminal sexual conduct with minor – victim <16YRS.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available at 1-800-799-7233.