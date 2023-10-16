Happy Birthday Cocky!

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– We here at ABC Columbia want to wish one of our favorite mascots a very happy birthday.

USC’s award winning mascot turns 33 Monday.

Cocky has been raising spirits in Gamecock nation since 1980 and since that time has become one of the country’s most widely recognized college mascots winning national championships in 1986, 1994, and 2008.

Cocky also took home the Capitol One Mascot Challenge by getting the most votes in 2004.

The beloved mascot can be seen at USC sporting events as well as community events throughout the Midlands.