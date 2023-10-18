Experts: Holiday spending will likely rebound and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year for the first time

CNN– In consumer news, holiday spending will likely rebound to and even surpass pre-pandemic levels this year for the first time.

The 2023 Deloitte Holiday retail survey polled more than four thousand consumers between August 30 and September 8th.

It found shoppers are eager to start Christmas shopping but they may be indulging on themselves and prioritizing non-gift purchases.

Consumers are expected to spend an average of more than $1,600 on holiday-related purchases.

That would be 14% more than last year and would even surpass the average of just under $1,500 they spent in 2019.