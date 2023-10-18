WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S: Midlands woman shares her family’s story with disease

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors die of the disease or another related dementia.

Part of the way to raise money for research for a cure involves the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will be held this Saturday at Segra Park.

Registration is set to begin at 9, with the walk and ceremony starting at 9:45 am.

Many people right here in the Midlands have been impacted by the disease and are passionate about the cause, such as Columbia resident Susan Jackson.

Several generations of Susan’s family members have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

In recent years, Susan’s mother has suffered with Alzheimer’s and she says it has taken a toll on her family in many ways.