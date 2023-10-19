Local Living: Boo at the Zoo, SC Pride Parade & More

Here's a look at what's happening in the Midlands

Boo at the Zoo: You can celebrate the spooky season at Riverbanks Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo kicks off Friday October 20 and runs through October 30th from 6 pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $20 dollars for the public, $17 for members, and free for kids 2 and under. If you are interested in heading over to check the event out you can find out more by clicking on the link HERE

DSS Trunk or Treat: The South Carolina Department of Social Services is hosting a free Trunk-Or-Treat event Friday from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the D.S.S. State Office in Columbia.

Agency and community resources will be available along with information on how to become a licensed foster parent.

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride: The “famously hot south carolina pride” returns to downtown columbia tomorrow night.

The ‘Get Lit Night Concert and Parade’ will be on Main Street.

Festivities begin at 6 pm and the parade starts at 7 pm.

There’s over 70 entries and ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will serve as emcee.