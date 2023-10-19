Sumter PD search for woman missing for several days

Image: Sumter Police Department

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is asking members of the public for their help locating a woman they has been missing for several days. According to police, family members contacted authorities after becoming concerned over 56 year old Robby Octavia Ivy who has not been seen since Monday.

Police say Ivy was last seen around 7:30 pm Monday night when she was spotted getting into a car in a parking lot along Warren Street. Authorities say it is still unclear what type of car she got into and who was inside driving it. Since then, Police say calls to her cell phone have not been answered.

She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds. Ivy has black hair and brown eyes. If you happen to see the woman pictured above you are urged to contact Sumter Police at (803) 436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also alert authorities by calling 9-1-1.