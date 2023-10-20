ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson inducted into Benedict College Athletic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia’s very own Curtis Wilson has received a very special honor.

Curtis was inducted into the Benedict College Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was honored for his media work as the ‘voice’ of the Benedict College Tigers.

The new inductees to the Athletic Hall of Fame were cheered on by the crowd, previous Hall of Famers and Benedict College leaders.

We spoke with Benedict College Athletic Director Willie Washington about Curtis’s accomplishments.

ABC Columbia congratulates Curtis Wilson and the inductees!