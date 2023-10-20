SLED arrests man accused of vehicle title fraud

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a case in which a man is accused of forging, altering and counterfeiting the certificate of title.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, 56 year old Kevin Maurice Fuller went into a Greenville County Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) office where officials say he applied for, and was able to obtain a South Carolina duplicate title for a 2010 Ford.

Law enforcement says Fuller used what is known as a “Third Party Title Pick Up” making a forged duplicate title application in order to obtain the paperwork. SLED says by falsifying the document, he is accused of violating SC Code of Laws section 16-21-20. Fuller was arrested Wednesday October 18, 2023.

SLED says the just prior to this arrest, another man 57 year old Eric Fuller was arrested and charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent and two counts of Vehicle Title Fraud. While 64 year old Grayling Sligh who was arrested October 13, 2023 is now charged with three counts of Vehicle Title Fraud.

SLED tells us the case is going to be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.