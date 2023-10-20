SWIFTY SWINE: Pig races enthrall new and old timers at SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you haven’t made it out to the state fair yet, you have three more days.

One of the most popular things out there at the state fairgrounds is the Swifty Swine Pig Races.

“Well, this is pig racing. It’s like Nascar with hoofs. It’s a squealing good time,” said swinemaster Zach Johnson. “Come out and catch it because it’s here this weekend only before you have 50 weeks without pig racing. You got to catch it while you can.”

Crowds of all ages watch different breeds of swine race each other for a prize.

“It’s a straight sprint,” Johnson said. “There’s not a lot of pushing like in Nascar. One time around the track for the Oreo cookie. Winner gets the cookie. Loser gets the crumbs. You know how it is.”

Another popular feature of the show is Swifty the swimming pig.

The pigs from Texas and their swinemaster have traveled all over the United States.

“We start training about a month before we head out. In the middle of January, we’ll start getting them ready to roll,” Johnson said. “Every morning, they get on the treadmill to loosen up. The worst thing is a pulled hamstring. You don’t want that during the race. That’s bad news.”

Each race has four participants and each section of the crowd cheers for a specific pig. Johnson says there are a couple of pre-race favorites to bank on.

“Kevin Bacon is looking really good as well as Donald Trumproast,” the swinemaster said. “I’m not saying anything but those two are on the top of their game right now.”

If you haven’t yet made it out to the state fair to check out the pig races or try some of the new delicious food such as the mack attack, you have until Sunday to do so.