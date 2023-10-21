Newberry set for the Battle for the Bishop’s Trophy Saturday

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College football team looks to continue their win streak as they host the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne at 4:00 p.m., this Saturday at Setzler Field.

The Wolves come into this weekend’s game with a 4-3 record and a 3-2 SAC record after defeating the Indians of Catawba College 38-31 last Saturday in Setzler Field.

The Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne enter this weekend ranked tenth in the American Football Coaches’ Association poll after beating Barton 47-3 last weekend in Hickory, N.C.

The Coaches

Todd Knight enters his 15th year at the helm of the Newberry program in 2023 season, 21st season coaching at Newberry, having made his mark as one of the most successful coaches in program history. Knight signed a contract extension at the end of the 2022 season to continue leading the Wolves through the 2027 season.

His 93-63 overall record makes him the winningest coach in school history, a feat which he accomplished with his 73rd win in a 24-19 contest over Tusculum in front of the home crowd on September 25, 2021, remaining the only 40-game winner with a winning record in the 105 years of Newberry football. The 2016, 2021, and 2022 South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year has a .589 winning percentage, good for second in school history among coaches with 10 or more games at the helm.

The Wolves’ 31 wins from 2013-16, all under Knight, are the second-most wins in a four-year period in school history. Newberry’s 32 victories from 2006-09, the final six of which came during Knight’s first season as Head Coach following six seasons as Defensive Coordinator, are the current standard-bearer.

Mike Jacobs was named 23rd head football coach in program history on December 22, 2019. Jacobs is one of two active Division II head coaches with at least five years’ experience to own a winning percentage above .800. He advanced to the NCAA Semifinal in 2018 and the NCAA Quarterfinal in 2019. At Notre Dame (OH) Jacobs Two-time Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year and Don Hansen Football Gazette’s National Coach of the Year in 2018

The Series

This will be the 90th battle for the bishop’s trophy between the Bears and the Wolves. Newberry holds a 35-47-7 overall record against Lenoir-Rhyne. Last Season, the Wolves pounded the ball on the ground, defeating the Bears in Hickory 38-24.

Scouting the Wolves

The Wolves defense comes in limiting opposing teams air attack to 160.7 yards per game, which ranks third in the SAC. Senior middle linebacker A.J. Valentine led the way with 38 total tackles in the season. Freshman defensive end Colby Taylor continues to live in opposing teams backfields with 5.5 TFLs and three sacks on the season.

continues to live in opposing teams backfields with 5.5 TFLs and three sacks on the season. The Wolves Offensive end has been moving the ball well especially on the ground averaging the SAC’s second best 203.3 yards per game. In last week’s victory over the Indians, The Wolves ran for a total of 374 yards which is the best since the spring of 2021 when the Wolves ran for 412 yards against Wingate. Sophomore running back Dwayne Wright had three touchdowns in last weeks win, two on the ground as he ran for 128 yards and had 45 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Trakell Murray also ran for 110 yards and a TD in the win. Junior quarterback Jy Tolen scored two touchdowns on the win throwing for 122 yards and a TD while running 62 yards and a TD

Scouting the Bears.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s offense has a balanced attack, averaging the SAC’s second best 411.4 total yards per game. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Ferguson finished the game with 241 yards passing and three touchdowns while converting on 19-of-24 attempts. McGee ran 15 times for 92 yards. DeAree Rogers had a career-high 11 grabs for 150 yards and his one touchdown and Lester had three catches for 70 yards to go with his pair of TD grabs.

had a career-high 11 grabs for 150 yards and his one touchdown and Lester had three catches for 70 yards to go with his pair of TD grabs. Lenoir-Rhyne’s defense has limited teams to a SAC best and fourth nationally ranked 206.4 total yards per game. Junior Linebacker Jon Ross Maye and Graduate linebacker Malik Taylor each had six tackles and the LR defense had three total sacks. Taylor also forced a fumble in the 47-3 win over Barton last Saturday in Hickory.