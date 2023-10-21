Tigers rout Kentucky State, 63-14, for record-setting homecoming win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The eighth-ranked Benedict College Tigers gave a large Homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about, as the Tigers scored 42 unanswered points and went on to take a 63-14 victory over Kentucky State on Saturday afternoon in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The 63 points was the most points by a Benedict football team since scoring 65 in a win over Savannah State in 1960, and the third-most points ever, according to available records.

“Last night, we had Bible study, and we had a pastor to speak, and he was a former player here,” said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry . “He spoke to the team about being something special. He told the team, you guys are going to do something more special than you’ve done all year. And we did exactly that. We ran the ball very, very well. We scored 63 points. We played great in all three phases. We’ve been waiting to put a full game together. We talk about being great in September, playing our best ball in October so we can make it a November to remember. And we’re headed in the right direction now.”

Benedict improves to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the SIAC. Kentucky State drops to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the SIAC.

Benedict rushed for a season-high 277 yards. Their 439 yards of total offense was the second-most this season. The defense gave up 266 yards, including an opponent season-high 141 yards on the ground, but Benedict forced four turnovers – intercepting three passes and recovering one fumble.

The Tigers put it all on display in front of the largest crowd of the season, as close to 10,000 fans and alumni were on hand in the stadium, or on the grounds partaking in Homecoming festivities and celebrations. The Tigers came out with new helmet covers – purple with white Bengal tiger stripes.

“It’s always a special deal to have Homecoming, to have alumni come from years back who have pride. They have pride in their college. For them to have the opportunity to see the fruits of their labor, and all the work they put in to build the foundation. I always tell our players to have attitude and gratitude. When former players come back, or any alumni that paved the way that put us in the position to have the nice things we have now. You show your gratitude. And how you show your gratitude is by your play. And I think we made our alumni proud today.”

The Thorobreds scored first, connecting on a 60-yard pass play on the third play of the game. Benedict tied the game, driving 72 yards on 13 plays as Aeneas Dennis scored on an 18-yard run. The Tigers scored on their next drive to take a 14-7 lead on a 27-yard pass from Dennis to Caden High .

“Guys came out and were focused,” Berry said. “For Homecoming, there’s so many distractions and things that take place throughout the week. But our guys were focused on the task at hand.”

Dennis and High connected on another scoring strike, a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to make it 21-7. The Tigers put together another scoring drive in the second quarter, as Deondra Duehart had a 41-yard run and then finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run as Benedict took a 28-7 lead at the half.

Jaylen Taylor opened the second half with a 62-yard kickoff return, that led to a 14-yard touchdown run by Duehart. The Tigers made it 42-7 as Duehart scored his third touchdown of the day on a three-yard run.

The Thorobreds went on a 12-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped off with a two-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 42-14.

The Tigers responded with an 11-play, 73-yard drive with Zayshaun Rice completing a two-yard pass to Torey Morrison . On the next series, Jarod Washington returned an interception 38 yards for a score. Nolan Jones intercepted another Thorobred pass on the next series, and the Tigers finished the scoring on an eight-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Taylor .

The Tigers travel to Savannah State next week for a 3 p.m. contest.