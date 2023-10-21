Wolves fall to No.10 Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday at home

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College football team battled but came up short falling to the tenth ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 24-10.

The Wolves were trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before an 11 play 78-yard drive led to a Keith Desaussure 13-yard touchdown run to cut the Bears lead to 10-7. The Wolves forced a turnover with a Daquain Brunson interception that was returned to the Bears 42 which would lead to a 22-yard field goal by Lawson Reel to tie the game up at 10 before the half.

The Bears would score a touchdown on their first drive of the second half to take a 17-10 lead.

The Wolves defense held the top rushing attack in the conference to 154 yards on the ground, as the Wolves held the league’s second-best rusher Dwayne McGee to 49 yards throughout the game.

Offensively, sophomore running back Dwayne Wright ran for 54 yards on the afternoon. Sophomore linebacker Jalen Stradford led the Wolves with nine tackles on the afternoon. Kevon Gregory had 1.5 TfL’s for a total of seven yards.

The Wolves (4-4, 3-3 SAC) will hit the road next Saturday as they will travel to Gaffney, S.C., to take on the Saints of Limestone. The game will be at 12:00 p.m., kickoff at Saints Field.