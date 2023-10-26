Man pleads guilty to Obstructing Justice in murder of Transgender woman

Washington, DC (WOLO) — The United States Department of Justice says a South Carolina man plead guilty Thursday to Obstructing Justice in a December 2019 murder.

According to court documents on August 15, 2019, 24 year old Xavier Pickney from Allendale lied, and misled state law enforcement officials as they were questioning him in reference to a murder investigation. Authorities were trying to get more information during their investigation into the murder of a Transgender woman Dime Doe. Court documents show that Pickney admitted to withholding details about a phone call and text message sent to Doe the day she was killed. Investigators say he also gave them false statements about seeing Daqua Ritter who is accused of shooting doe, the morning of her murder.

Several state and federal agencies released statements concerning the crime and their reaction to Pickney’s guilty plea.

“The defendant is being held accountable for trying to obstruct an investigation into the tragic murder of a Black transgender woman,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Acts of violence against LGBTQI+ people, including transgender women of color, are on the rise and have no place in our society. The Justice Department remains steadfast in its commitment to investigating and prosecuting those who target LGBTQI+ people with acts of violence or who try to unlawfully obstruct investigations into these heinous crimes.” “Hate has no place in South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “The senseless murder of Dime Doe, and any act of violence against the LGBTQI+ community, confirms the need to confront hate in all its forms. Our office will continue to pursue justice for those impacted by bias-motivated crimes.” “The defendant’s guilty plea underscores our commitment to holding individuals accountable for their actions in the pursuit of justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “The FBI and our partners remain determined to investigate crimes against marginalized communities and those who perpetrate them.”

Officials with the United States Department of Justice say Pickney faces upwards of 20 years in prison for the charge of Obstructing Justice. Officials say a federal district judge will determine what sentence Pickney will receive after taking a closer look at United States sentencing guidelines. A court date for his sentencing has not yet been set.