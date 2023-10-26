Richard accounts for 7 TDs in NC Central’s 62-28 romp over SC State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard ran for two scores and threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half and North Carolina Central breezed to a 62-28 victory over South Carolina State on Thursday night.

Richard connected with J’Mari Taylor for a 60-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage and North Carolina Central (7-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, never looked back. Max U’Ren added a 20-yard fumble return and the Eagles led 14-0 after one quarter.

Richard made it 21-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run before Corey Fields Jr. hit KeShawn Toney for a 7-yard touchdown to get South Carolina State (3-5, 1-1) on the scoreboard. Richard pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-7 by firing a 60-yard scoring strike to Devin Smith, scoring on a 1-yard run and then connecting with Twan Flip Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown.

Richard completed 18 of 27 passes for 352 yards with one interception for the Eagles. He also carried five times for 26 yards. Smith finished with four receptions for 103 yards, while Taylor had four catches for 100.

Fields completed 7 of 16 passes for 81 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs. Jawarn Howell rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Andre Washington had a 48-yard run for the only score of the fourth quarter. Toney had both touchdown receptions.